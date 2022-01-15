Kevin Na zings fellow golfer Grayson Murray with great tweet

Kevin Na is defending his title this week at the Sony Open, while Grayson Murray is sitting at home watching.

That has provided Murray a little more time to spend on Twitter, which he used to take aim at Na.

Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them. does get old. https://t.co/kzcJ8GtQjr — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) January 14, 2022

Although he’s a bit busy at the moment, Na caught wind of the tweet and decided to fire back at Murray. And as he’s done on the golf course, Na took home another “W” over his rival.

u missing the cut is getting old! — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) January 15, 2022

In the words if Michael Kelso, “burn!” Or if you prefer Sheldon Cooper, “bazinga!”

But it didn’t end there. Murray also reportedly wrote, “hahah love it little guy! would never tell that to my face” before deleting the tweet. He later returned to tweet, “If they penalized you like they should for slow play you’d never make another cut either.”

Murray had missed seven cuts and withdrew twice in his last nine PGA Tour events before announcing in July that he was dealing with alcoholism. Why he chose to take unprovoked aim at Na, who always chases his puts before they drop, is unclear.

It’s also not the first time Murray found himself in hot water for a negative tweet. In 2017, he was forced to apologize after making an extremely inappropriate comment toward an underage high school girl.

Na has yet to reply to any of Murray’s more recent jabs as of Saturday morning.

Image: January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Kevin Na prepares for his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports