Rickie Fowler has confrontation with fan at The Players

March 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Rickie Fowler pointing at a fan

Rickie Fowler lost his temper with one fan while teeing off at The Players Championship on Saturday.

Immediately after his tee shot on the 16th hole, Fowler confronted someone in the gallery. The individual apparently did not silence their phone prior to Fowler’s tee shot, even though Ricky Romano, Fowler’s caddie, had warned them several times.

Fowler could be seen pointing directly at the individual while saying “You! What are you doing?”

Fowler is not known for his temper. We have even seen him openly shrug at hecklers in the past. The fan must have really gotten on his nerves for him to react the way he did.

Part of Fowler’s frustration may have been his play. He would up finishing the round at +4 and is three over par for the tournament, leaving him well out of contention heading into Sunday.

