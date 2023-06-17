 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 16, 2023

Video: Rickie Fowler has great reaction to heckler

June 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Rickie Fowler shrugs

Rickie Fowler had a great reaction to a heckler during the second round of the US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club on Friday.

Fowler was at -11 for the tournament and putting for par on the 299-yard par-3 seventh hole. He left his putt short and had to settle for a birdie.

“What are you doing?” a fan said out loud after Fowler missed the putt.

Fowler surprisingly reacted and gave a funny shrug:

Fowler showed that despite trying to win a major, he is still able to keep it loose out there.

The 34-year-old seems to have that shrug dialed down perfectly. He went viral for doing that shrug in an incredible photo in 2016.

Article Tags

Rickie Fowler
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus