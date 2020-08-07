Rickie Fowler misses cut after putt flub at PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler missed a cut at a major for the first time since 2016, and an error he made on the course was a factor in his fate.

Fowler was putting for par on the sixth hole of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday when his putt lipped out. Then, Fowler went to tape the ball in like so many people do, and his putter grazed the ball, causing it to barely move. Then he tapped the ball a second time to get it into the hole.

Fowler was charged with a stroke for that shot and ended up double-bogeying the hole.

The 31-year-old golfer was two over par for the first two rounds and missed the cut by a stroke.

Prior to this week, Fowler had made the cut in 14 straight majors. He hadn’t missed a cut at the PGA Championship since 2012.

That’s a bummer for Fowler, but at least he will have a good way to spend his time.