Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa celebrate after incredible shots on final hole

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa both closed the Masters in style on Sunday.

McIlroy and Morikawa played together as part of a final pairing for the last round of the 2022 Masters. They both posted excellent rounds to surge up the leaderboard.

McIlroy shot 8-under par to finish in second at -7 for the tournament. Morikawa was nearly as impressive at -5 for the round and 4-under par for the tournament to finish fifth.

The two top players combined for 12 birdies on Sunday, as well as two eagles. Both eagles came on the 13th hole. Their greenside bunker shots at the 18th were even more remarkable, as both McIlroy and Morikawa holed them for walk-off birdies.

First it was McIlroy with an incredible shot from the bunker:

What a way to finish. McIlroy holes out on No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/L5fWWbR9cj — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Then Morikawa followed with an impressive shot from the bunker that made the crowd go wild:

Collin Morikawa sees McIlroy's chip in and answers with his own. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGiEEdR1Gu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

The two players seemed to elevate each others’ games. For McIlroy, this was his best finish ever at the Masters, especially considering he failed to make the cut last year. The 5th-place finish also marked Morikawa’s best Masters finish too.