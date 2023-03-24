Rory McIlroy hit absolutely stunning drive at Austin

Rory McIlroy turned some heads with an absolutely stunning drive during the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club in Texas on Thursday.

McIlroy was matched up with Denny McCarthy in Group 3 and was driving off the tee on the 375-yard par-4 18th hole. McIlroy somehow bombed his drive 349 yards, and the ball rolled to the green and stopped three feet away from the pin.

One of the greatest drives you will EVER see 🤯@McIlroyRory drives the ball to 3 FEET at the 375-yard par-4 18th with a 349-yard carry to the green! pic.twitter.com/HzhMBtyKkr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

What a shot.

McIlroy eagled the hole as you could imagine, picking up a stroke on McCarthy, who birdied the hole. The advantage on 18 allowed McIlroy to win their match 2-up.

McCarthy actually began the round 3-up through the first six holes before they ended up tied after the 10th. They remained tied until McIlroy took the lead with a birdie on 16. He then ended his win over McCarthy with pizzazz thanks to that incredible drive on 18.