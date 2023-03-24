 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 23, 2023

Rory McIlroy hit absolutely stunning drive at Austin

March 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Rory McIlroy swinging

Rory McIlroy turned some heads with an absolutely stunning drive during the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club in Texas on Thursday.

McIlroy was matched up with Denny McCarthy in Group 3 and was driving off the tee on the 375-yard par-4 18th hole. McIlroy somehow bombed his drive 349 yards, and the ball rolled to the green and stopped three feet away from the pin.

What a shot.

McIlroy eagled the hole as you could imagine, picking up a stroke on McCarthy, who birdied the hole. The advantage on 18 allowed McIlroy to win their match 2-up.

McCarthy actually began the round 3-up through the first six holes before they ended up tied after the 10th. They remained tied until McIlroy took the lead with a birdie on 16. He then ended his win over McCarthy with pizzazz thanks to that incredible drive on 18.

Article Tags

Rory McIlroy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus