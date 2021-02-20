Rory McIlroy calls course ‘tricky’ after missing first cut since 2019

Rory McIlroy was one of several big names who missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational, and he talked about what went wrong.

The 31-year-old golfer shot a 73 in the first round at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. He followed that up with a 76 in the second round on Friday and finished tied for 78th at 7-over par.

The poor showing snapped a PGA Tour-leading streak of 25 straight events where McIlroy had made the cut. Xander Schauffele is now the active cut streak leader at 22.

“It’s tricky,” McIlroy said after his round on Friday. “The wind was up a touch, greens were getting a little firm. I think it was one of those days where it’s just as easy to shoot two or three-under as it is to shoot two or three-over.

“Obviously, there were a couple of good scores out there, but you didn’t have to do too much wrong to sort of be hovering around even par and be on the other side of it.”

One of those good scores belonged to leader Sam Burns. Burns shot a 64 on Thursday and 66 on Friday and leads the event by five strokes at 12 under par.

In addition to McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas also missed the cut. Prior to The Genesis Invitational, the last cut McIlroy had missed came at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.