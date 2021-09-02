Rory McIlroy ‘sad’ to see treatment of Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy has come to the defense of Bryson DeChambeau, somewhat.

McIlroy spoke recently about some of the treatment DeChambeau has received on tour from some of the fans. DeChambeau has had an ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, which led some people to taunt him by yelling “Brooksie!” at him. DeChambeau even reportedly had a heated exchange with a “Brooksie” heckler over the weekend.

Some of that harsh treatment led the PGA Tour to say Tuesday that DeChambeau could not be taunted with “Brooksie” barbs anymore.

Many think the rule is ridiculous and not only will be difficult to enforce, but may also make the issue worse.

McIlroy spoke about the situation. He believes that DeChambeau has brought some of the attention upon himself. But he also feels badly for his fellow golfer.

“There are certainly things that he has done in the past that have brought some of this stuff on himself. But at the same time I think he has been getting a pretty rough go of it of late and it’s actually pretty sad to see because he, deep down, I think, is a nice person,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy believes some of the stuff he has heard from fans crosses the line. He is hoping that fans will give DeChambeau a chance to improve.

DeChambeau has definitely brought a lot upon himself. It’s one thing to be “different” with your methods as DeChambeau is. But when you have issues with your colleagues and call out your equipment, you’re going to make a lot of people dislike you.