Video: Bryson DeChambeau scolds Patrick Cantlay for walking during shot

Bryson DeChambeau is considered by many to be one of the greatest golf villains of all time, and he added to that reputation with a tense moment during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay were paired together at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland after they were co-leaders through 54 holes. They battled back and forth all day. As DeChambeau was about to hit his second shot on the 14th hole, he became distracted by Cantlay walking in his periphery. He backed off the ball and sternly asked Cantlay to stop moving.

Here’s the video:

Bryson DeChambeau: Patrick, can you stop walking? Patrick Cantlay: Walks in birdie putt. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/tWyaLe0cdc — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) August 29, 2021

Cantlay wasn’t rattled. He went on to birdie the 14th to keep things tight. He also made par on the 17th after hitting his tee shot in the water.

DeChambeau rubs a lot of people on the PGA Tour the wrong way, though we’re most familiar with his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka. While he’s certainly not the only golfer who wants quiet and calm during his shots, it’s rare to see someone call out their playing partner like that.