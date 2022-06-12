Rory McIlroy takes shot at Greg Norman after latest win

Rory McIlroy on Sunday captured his 21st career PGA Tour win, and he took the opportunity to take a shot at Greg Norman.

McIlroy shot 19-under to win the RBC Canadian Open for the second time in his career. He finished ahead of Tony Finau by two strokes to win the event.

The win moves McIlroy up to tied for 31st on the all-time PGA Tour wins list. The victory also breaks him out of a tie with four others for 35th. The most notable golfer with whom he was previously tied was Norman.

During his post-event interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis, McIlroy seemed to note that he had broken the tie with Norman.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time. 21st PGA Tour win. One more than someone else. That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today,” McIlroy told Balionis.

What does McIlroy have against Norman?

Norman is the CEO of the upstart rival LIV Golf league. McIlroy has pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour while simultaneously treating the golfers who have left for the Saudi-backed league harshly. For McIlroy, besting Norman was personal.