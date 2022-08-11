Did Scottie Scheffler send message to Cam Smith by violating golf etiquette?

Cameron Smith is poised to become the next golf superstar to make the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, and the top-ranked player in the world may have sent a message to his playing partner about that on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler and Smith played together during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. At one point early on, Scheffler casually walked in front of Smith on the putting green as Smith was trying to read his putt. Smith looked up at Scheffler, who just kept walking and did not make eye contact.

You can see the uncomfortable moment below:

Scottie Scheffler making it known what he thinks of Cam Smith’s move to LIV. pic.twitter.com/lRyoJDCzTL — John Nucci (@JNucci23) August 11, 2022

Walking in someone’s putting line is a big no-no in golf. If one were to make a list of unwritten rules and proper golf etiquette, that might be at the top. While Scheffler did not walk on the actual line between Smith’s ball and the hole, it is still bad form to walk in front of someone while that golfer is reading his or her putt. It sure seemed like Scheffler, who is the best player in the world, knew exactly what he was doing.

Was that Scheffler’s way of letting Smith know how he feels about Smith’s impending move to LIV? Scheffler said earlier this week that he has no interest in leaving the PGA Tour for LIV.

“The PGA Tour is the best place to play,” he said, via Jack Hirsh of Golf.com. “My dream was to play on the PGA Tour. My dream was never to maximize my financial benefits. I feel very blessed and fortunate to play golf and get paid for it, so for me, I’m not looking to go out and do anything else.”

Smith, like many other golfers, has been offered a huge sum of money to join the LIV Series. He was asked on Tuesday about the rumors that he will sign with LIV after the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and he did not exactly deny it. It is entirely possible that Scheffler’s stunt on Thursday was intended to let Smith know how he feels about the decision.