Shane Lowry caught on hot mic dropping F-bombs at The Open

Shane Lowry played incredibly well in the first two rounds at The Open Championship this week, but the Irishman had one moment of frustration that brought out some F-bombs.

Lowry found the rough with his tee shot on the par-4 11th during the second round at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. He then hit a brutal second shot into some bushes across the fairway, and he seemed to blame a cameraman for the mistake.

Lowry could be heard on the USA broadcast scolding a cameraman and telling the media member to move out of the way.

“As I was over the ball I could see you putting your f–ing camera up,” an agitated Lowry said. “Just get outta the way, f–‘s sake.”

Shane Lowry HOT Mic "As I was over the ball I could just see you putting your f—kin' camera up. Just get outta the way. Just get back there. F—k sake!” @LowryTracker pic.twitter.com/1tBmDF8vTh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 19, 2024

Lowry carded a double bogey at the 11th, which was really his only blemish through 36 holes. He was atop the leaderboard at 7-under when he finished the second round.

The 37-year-old Lowry won The Open Championship in 2019, which was held in his home country of Ireland. He has been a fan favorite since, and he and his father shared an awesome moment after that tournament.