Tiger Woods offered blunt explanation for why he played in Masters

April 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tiger Woods played in all four rounds of the Masters earlier this month despite being barely a year removed from a serious car accident. Some wondered why he chose to fight through pain rather than taking more time to recover, and the 15-time major champion had a simple explanation for that.

During an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Monday, Jack Nicklaus shared a tidbit of a conversation he had with Woods at the Masters’ Champions Dinner. Nicklaus says he asked Tiger why he chose not to wait another year. Woods said because he expects to be in pain a year from now, too.

That is the harsh reality for Tiger at this point in his career. The car accident last year nearly resulted in him having to have his leg amputated. Even before that, the 46-year-old was constantly dealing with pain from his numerous back surgeries. It is just something he has to deal with as long as he continues to play.

Woods has said he will never be a full-time player on the PGA Tour again. He provided a bit of information about his schedule after the Masters, but he is likely to be a game-time decision for every tournament in which he wants to play.

