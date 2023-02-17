Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas a tampon on golf course

Tiger Woods had a fun moment with his good buddy Justin Thomas during the first round of The Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Woods, Thomas and Rory McIlroy played in a trio at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. On the ninth hole, Woods outdrove Thomas and McIlroy.

This is absolutely Tiger giving JT a tampon pic.twitter.com/v8hATZt2rO https://t.co/VyyKRzDyaR — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) February 17, 2023

Woods celebrated the occasion by handing Thomas a tampon.

Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. (via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) February 17, 2023

That seems like some very friendly trash talk from Woods to Thomas.

Woods may not be himself on the course anymore, but he can still outdrive some of his fellow golfers, and he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

How was Woods able to get away with that move? He and Thomas have grown close over the years. Woods regards the 29-year-old as a younger brother. Likewise, Thomas views Tiger’s son Charlie as a younger brother.

As for their performances, McIlroy is tied for fourth at 7-under; Thomas was tied for 14th at 3-under; and Tiger was tied for 27th at 2-under after the first round.