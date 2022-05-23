Tiger Woods sends message to Justin Thomas after PGA Championship win

Tiger Woods had a message of congratulations for his buddy Justin Thomas after Sunday’s result at the PGA Championship.

Woods, who is working his way back from a serious car accident in Feb. 2021, withdrew from the tournament after shooting a 79 in the third round on Saturday. While his body could not hold up through the weekend, Thomas seemed to get better as time went on.

Thomas rallied from down seven shots on the final day and went to a 3-hole aggregate playoff with Will Zalatoris, which he won for his second career major title.

Woods didn’t take long after the event to congratulate Thomas, his good friend.

Big congrats to @JustinThomas34! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2022

“Big congrats to Justin Thomas! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week,” Woods wrote.

Woods and Thomas have grown close over the years. Tiger has considered Thomas a little brother. He says that Justin considers Tiger’s son Charlie to be a little brother too.

“We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had and Justin has become the little brother I never had,” Woods said in December. “We are extremely close with the family and we do a lot of things together.”

Thomas is now two shy of matching Woods’ four career PGA Championship wins. He’s only 13 majors shy of matching Woods for total majors too, so he’s closing the gap!