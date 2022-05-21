Will Tiger Woods play on Sunday at the PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods posted his worst-ever round at the PGA Championship on Saturday, shooting a 79 to bring his tournament total to 12-over par.

Woods is playing in just his second tournament since nearly having to have his leg amputated after a car crash in February 2021, and the strength of his surgically-repaired right leg has been in question.

With his body likely not feeling 100 percent and poor weather conditions expected for Sunday, Woods told reporters following the conclusion of Saturday’s round that he is uncertain if he will finish the tournament.

Tiger Woods is undecided on Sunday at Southern Hills. pic.twitter.com/0GtiajcD3B — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2022

“Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact. We’ll do some work and see how it goes,” Woods said.

Nobody would blame Woods for bowing out early. He’s played himself way out of contention, and is still building up his endurance.

The fact that Woods has even made the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship given what he’s been through is impressive in its own right, and that won’t change regardless of what he decides to do on Sunday.