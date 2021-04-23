Tiger Woods shares first photo of himself since car accident

Tiger Woods shared a photo of himself rehabbing from injuries he suffered during his February car accident.

In an Instagram picture posted Friday afternoon, Woods is seen on crutches while checking out his golf course, accompanied by his dog.

It’s the first glimpse the general public has had of Woods since his frightening February accident. He has, however, issued several statements to the public, and has also been in private communication with many of his PGA Tour colleagues.

One thing we don’t know is precisely how well Woods is progressing physically, or if he even has a timetable on potentially returning to the tour. It sounds like he has a good chance of doing so eventually.