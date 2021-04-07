Here is how fast Tiger Woods was driving at time of crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has determined the cause of the car accident that left Tiger Woods seriously injured in February, and those findings are expected to be released on Wednesday.

According to a report from TMZ, investigators have determined that the sole cause of Woods’ crash was speed. He was said to be driving 83 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time he lost control of his vehicle. Tiger has waived his right of privacy and authorized police to release the accident report to the public.

TMZ reports that the black box recovered from Tiger’s SUV shows that he accelerated at the time of the Feb. 23 crash. His vehicle gained speed as he lost control.

Police could have attempted to obtain a warrant to see if Woods was using his cell phone at the time of the crash, but they reportedly did not feel they had probable cause to pull his cell phone records.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the crash as “purely an accident” after it happened, and he said police never considered charging Woods with a crime. Authorities said there were no signs of impairment.

Woods drove his SUV off the road and the car rolled over. He needed to be extracted from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.” The 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries in the crash that required surgery. Previous reports indicated he told people he did not remember driving before the accident.

One report claimed Tiger was driving erratically elsewhere prior to the crash.