Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to new injury

Tiger Woods was expected to be part of the field for the Hero World Challenge later this week, but the 15-time major champion’s plans have changed.

Woods announced on Monday that he has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge due to a new injury. He said he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot while practicing for the event. Tiger will still attend the tournament, which he hosts in the Bahamas. He is also planning to play in “The Match” on Dec. 10.

“In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods wrote in the statement. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties.”

The injury is to the same leg that Woods nearly had to have amputated after his February 2021 car crash. He has had difficulties walking around since that accident, though it is unclear if the foot injury is related.

Tiger played in three majors last season and was hoping to play in more tournaments in the coming months. The 46-year-old made an honest admission last year about what his schedule will look like going forward.