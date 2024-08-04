Video of Tom Kim crying after Olympics goes viral for unique reason

Tom Kim came up just short in his bid for a medal in Olympic golf on Sunday, and he may have been emotional after the round for a reason to which most people cannot relate.

Kim shot 68 in his final round at Le Golf National in Paris to finish eighth for the tournament at 13-under. Had he earned a spot on the podium, the 22-year-old would have been exempt from mandatory military service in his native country of South Korea.

Kim appeared to be crying as he signed his scorecard following Sunday’s round. The video went viral, with many speculating that Kim was upset over missing an opportunity to exempt himself from military service.

🚨😢🇰🇷 Tom Kim is emotional in the scoring trailer. A podium finish was needed to avoid the prospect of mandatory military service. pic.twitter.com/4I7X0WGMhP — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 4, 2024

Scottie Scheffler, who won the gold, was also seen putting his arm around an emotional Kim.

Scottie with his arm around Tom Kim is so bittersweet. Scottie in contention for gold, but one of his best friends Tom Kim needed a podium finish to not go to mandatory military service pic.twitter.com/bToEFQMCfn — PGA/LIV Hot Takes (@PGALIVHotTakes) August 4, 2024

South Korean law requires most able-bodied men to perform 18-21 months of military service, with very few exceptions. Certain exemptions are granted for athletes and artists who excel in international competitions and bring prestige to the nation. Winning a medal at the Olympics is one way to earn an exemption.

Most South Korean men are required to complete the military service by their 35th birthday. Kim largely avoided the subject during the Olympics, but he acknowledged that he may have to serve at some point. Kim was asked by golf reporter Alan Shipnuck earlier in the week if the prospect of mandatory military service is a big deal to him.

“A hundred percent. Like, I’m not trying to lie or anything like that,” Kim said. “I really don’t know. I’ve been over in the U.S. for so long, I just keep on going.”

Two other South Korean professional golfers, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim, earned military exemptions by helping the country win a gold at the Asian Games in China last year. Prior to 2023, only amateur athletes were allowed to compete in the Asian Games. It is unclear if professionals will be able to take part in 2024 and beyond, which adds more uncertainty to Kim’s situation.

Kim has played well this season and gained a lot of popularity, especially after how composed he was while going toe-to-toe with Scheffler when protestors interrupted a tournament earlier this year. It seems like he will have other opportunities to earn a military exemption, and many fans will continue to monitor the storyline.