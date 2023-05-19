Tom Kim gets the meme treatment after falling into mud at PGA Championship

Tom Kim got the meme treatment after falling into mud during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y. on Thursday.

Kim was on the par-4 sixth hole and drove his tee shot into Allens Creek. Rather than take a penalty, he went to the creek to see if he could locate his ball. Instead, he emerged with mud all over his clothes.

Realing how muddy he was, Kim decided to wade back into the creek to wash off before taking off his shirt and changing into a pullover he had in his bag.

Out of context golf 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HbBP6XzcoN — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2023

Kim wound up bogeying the hole and finished his first round with a 3-over 73.

Upon completing his round, Kim was shown a cell phone and realized he had gone viral for the mud stunt.

He said he wouldn’t change his actions for anything because he is fighting for every shot at a major.

“It’s pretty embarrassing. But like I said, I wouldn’t change it for the world because I don’t regret anything I did. I think I would have regretted it more not trying to go in there,” Kim told The Associated Press. “Every single shot matters so much to me, and I’m going to try everything I can.”

Kim got the meme treatment after the mud scene.

Tom Kim at Oak Hill pic.twitter.com/gh5glimNa1 — Steve Carlin (@redhawkseve) May 18, 2023

found the tom kim video and it is wild pic.twitter.com/RtCbvu3j9M — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 19, 2023

Tom Kim trying to finish his round pic.twitter.com/wdBU7sJ0f7 — Josh Culp (@futureoffantasy) May 18, 2023

tom kim blue himself pic.twitter.com/Jq9iwgCM6C — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim at the PGA right now pic.twitter.com/O7BO2Onlvm — Clifford Franklin (@Mr_Mojo_Risin67) May 18, 2023

Given Kim’s personality, he’ll probably appreciate the memes.