Tom Watson’s marriage ends after 3 months

Tom Watson’s most recent marriage is ending.

The 73-year-old former golfer recently married LeslieAnne Wade, a CBS Sports executive. But Wade announced this week that their marriage is ending after three months.

Wade shared the news via Twitter.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade wrote. “Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever. 2/2 — LeslieAnne Wade (@LeslieAnneWade) October 24, 2022

Watson has been married three times. He and Wade were engaged in May and got married two months later.

Watson won 70 events during his pro career. He won eight majors, including The Open Championship five times.