Video: Tommy Fleetwood drains hole-in-one at The Masters

Tommy Fleetwood made a bit of history on Thursday, joining the rare group of players to drain a hole-in-one in competitive play at The Masters.

Fleetwood stepped up to the 16th tee and delivered a memorable ace, making him the 32nd player in history to make a hole-in-one in tournament play at Augusta National.

ACE FOR TOMMY FLEETWOOD! pic.twitter.com/ueAoRCqHO0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2021

The 16th is the most popular ace at Augusta. It has now contributed 23 of the 32 holes-in-one at The Masters, including one of the more recent ones in 2019.

The shot moved Fleetwood into a tie for 33rd on the leaderboard on day one of the tournament, sitting at +2 with two holes to go for the day.