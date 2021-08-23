Tony Finau reacts to first PGA Tour win in over five years

Tony Finau’s long wait between tournament wins is finally over.

Finau rallied on Monday at Liberty National to win The Northern Trust at Jersey City, NJ, beating Cam Smith in a playoff.

Finau shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to move into a tie with Smith at 20 under. Then he won the playoff hole to take home his first PGA Tour win since March 2016.

For the first time in 1,975 days, Tony Finau is a winner on the @PGATOUR. His long wait is over – he is The Northern Trust Champion. : CBS pic.twitter.com/Gsejo7xO3O — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 23, 2021

The 31-year-old golfer told CBS reporter Amanda Balionis that he was speechless over the win.

“It feels amazing. It took just about everything I have. We had a 20-minute wait which wasn’t ideal. I just fought. This is pretty cool to be standing here again and winning a golf tournament,” Finau said after his win.

Finau has consistently been one of the top finishers in several events over the last few years. He has finished in the top 10 of majors nine times since 2018. But until Monday, he was unable to get over the hump to victory, going 143 starts between wins. Finally winning again must feel spectacular.