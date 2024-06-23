Travelers Championship makes adjustment to playoff hole after protestors cause disturbance

A group of protestors created a unique set of circumstances at the end of the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler had a 1-shot lead over Tom Kim on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., when several protestors ran from the gallery onto the green. The individuals threw some sort of white and red powder onto the putting surface, which caused a significant delay.

After the protestors were taken into custody and the grounds crew did their best to clear the green, Scheffler made par and Kim made birdie to force a playoff. Tournament officials then decided to make a big adjustment before the extra hole.

The 18th hole is used as the sudden-death playoff hole at the Travelers Championship. In order to minimize the impact the powder on the green might have, the grounds crew moved the location of the hole more toward the front of the 18th green.

Since a playoff is not considered part of the 18-hole final round, rules allow for the placement of the pin to be changed. Tournament officials took advantage of that, which was unprecedented.

Scheffler and Kim both hit great drives on the sudden-death playoff hole. Scheffler stuck his approach shot close, and Kim’s ball plugged in the bunker after he came up short of the green. Scheffler then made par to win and Kim made bogey.

The win was Scheffler’s sixth in what has been an incredible season for the two-time Masters champion.