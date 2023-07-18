 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same reaction to Brooks Koepka-Patrick Cantlay pairing

July 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Brooks Koepka in a hat

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka watches after completing the sixth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka is viewed as one of the favorites heading into The Open Championship this week, but the five-time major winner may have to overcome one of his biggest pet peeves in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

Koepka has been paired with Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool. If you remember, Koepka played behind Cantlay during the final round of the Masters back in April. Koepka complained that Cantlay and his playing partner Viktor Hovland were “brutally slow.” Cantley responded by placing the blame on someone else.

Koepka has been outspoken about slow play from other players in the past, but Cantlay was the latest to get under his skin. That led to everyone making the same comment about the two being paired together at The Open.

At least Koepka knows what to expect. He has plenty of time to prepare for the potentially slow pace of play, which is a luxury he did not have heading into the final round of the Masters. Still, the storyline will be one worth keeping an eye on.

