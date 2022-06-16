US Open co-leader has very interesting nighttime plans

One of the early co-leaders at the US Open has some very interesting plans for the evening.

Joel Dahmen shot a 3-under 67 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mas. on Thursday to put himself in a tie for first with several other golfers.

Until recently, the 34-year-old wasn’t even sure if he would compete at the US Open. Dahmen only qualified for the US Open via his sectional in Powell, Ohio on June 6. He probably didn’t expect himself to be in contention after a day either.

Dahmen made plans to see musician Ben Rector, who is performing at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on Thursday night.

How is U.S. Open co-leader Joel Dahmen spending tonight? "Ben Rector is in town. We're going to go to his concert. [pause] It will be difficult to go to this one and not have 100 beers like we typically do at concerts." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 16, 2022

Rector appreciated the effort from Dahmen and let the golfer know it via Twitter.

That’s pretty cool.

Dahmen doesn’t have the greatest expectations for himself in the major. He says he knows his limitations. But playing at The Country Club works in his favor, and he’s making the most of it.