Video: Cam Smith caught dropping S-bomb after bad tee shot

Cam Smith had a very strong first round at the Masters on Thursday, but there was one moment he was not too proud of.

The Australian golfer fired a 4-under 68 in the first round of the 2022 Masters, placing him second behind Sungjae Im. Smith double-bogeyed both the first and 18th holes of the round. In between, he had six birdies.

On 18, Smith sliced his drive into the trees. He was heard dropping an S-bomb after the shot.

He knew right away he didn’t hit his best shot.

Smith ended up carding a 6 on the par-4 hole.

Smith wasn’t the only golfer to drop a curse word after a bad tee shot Thursday. He had some good company in doing so, as seen in this video.