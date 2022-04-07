Tiger Woods drops F-bomb on hot mic during Masters

Tiger Woods returned to competition at the Masters on Thursday, and the 15-time major champion did not make it through the front nine before he was caught on live TV dropping an F-bomb.

Woods pulled his tee shot at the 9th hole way left. He caught a decent break and ended up with a look at the green, but he was unable to take advantage. His second shot caught a piece of the green but rolled off the false front. Tiger was not happy with the result, as evidenced by the “f— off” with which he reacted.

Tiger has been caught dropping F-bombs numerous times over the years. The biggest reason for that, of course, is that cameras and microphones are always following him.

While the PGA Tour won’t appreciate the language, fans will view the salty language as another welcome sign that Tiger is officially back.