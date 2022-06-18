Video: Cameron Young sinks impressive hole-in-one at U.S. Open

Cameron Young missed the cut at the U.S. Open by one stroke, but he may have had the shot of the tournament.

During the second round of the U.S. Open Friday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, Young aced the 6th hole from 165 yards out. Young’s shot landed on the green, bounced once and then rolled into the hole. He had a nice celebratory club flip too.

🚨 ACE 🚨 Cameron Young hits the 48th hole-in-one in @USOpenGolf history.pic.twitter.com/AKAnzZvX96 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2022

The shot was the 48th hole-in-one in the tournament’s 122-year history, and moved Young to 6-over par on the round and five shots back of the projected cutline (+3). After his ace on hole No. 6, Young birdied the seventh and eighth holes to get to 4-over par entering the final hole of the round. Young needed a birdie to make the cut at 3-over, but he finished with a par.

Young, who has yet to win a PGA Tour event, finished the round at 2-over par.

The 25-year-old had a great stretch from the sixth hole through the ninth, but his quadruple-bogey on the third hole earlier in the round put him in a deep hole he couldn’t quite climb out of.

While the American failed to make the cut, a hole-in-one at a major tournament is something to remember.