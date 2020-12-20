Video: Charlie Woods has already mastered the Tiger fist pump

Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son Charlie is as close to a clone of his father as you can possibly get, and we saw another awesome illustration of that on Sunday.

Tiger and Charlie are playing together this weekend in the PNC Championship, which is a tournament in Orlando reserved for major champions and their family members. The younger Woods has been the talk of the tournament for both his incredible golf game and the identical mannerisms he has to his father. There was no better example of that than when Charlie broke out the vintage Tiger fist pump after draining a birdie on Sunday.

Charlie Woods fist pump The low uppercut. A Woods special. pic.twitter.com/KhJPSC1Sw4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

Tiger and Charlie finished at 10-under in the scramble format on Saturday. The tournament is 36 holes, and they were tied for sixth heading into the second and final round.

One of the highlights of Saturday was when Charlie hit a beautiful 175-yard approach shot to set up a tap-in eagle.

It’s clear Tiger has already taught his son everything he knows. We were blown away just by watching videos of the two on the driving range. It would be downright shocking if Charlie Woods doesn’t win a major one day.