These videos of Tiger Woods’ son Charlie are mind-blowing

December 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tiger Woods son Charlie

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up this weekend in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando. If not for the height difference between them, those who watch them swing may not even be able to tell the two apart.

Tiger and Charlie hit the driving range on Thursday, and it is obvious the 15-time major champion has already taught his son everything he knows. Their swings look almost identical, particularly the follow-through and finish.

Charlie has already mastered the vintage Tiger club twirl, as you can see below:

Woods’ swing has changed a bit over the years because of his back injuries and some other factors. Charlie’s swing looks even more similar to young Tiger’s than it does to 44-year-old Tiger’s. Have a look at this incredible side-by-side:

Charlie is most certainly his father’s son. It would be a shock if we didn’t see him on the PGA Tour at some point. He dominated the competition with this incredible round earlier this year, and he’s only going to get better from here.

Tiger must be in his glory.

