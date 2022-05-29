Video: Daniel Berger dunks crazy flop shot right in hole

Daniel Berger did not play well enough to contend at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas this week, but he did manage to make one of the most impressive shots of the tournament.

Berger missed the green with his approach on the par-5 18th hole and just barely avoided going into the water. He was left with very little green to work with, so he had to hit a flop shot in order to stand any chance of getting the ball close. Berger did one better and flopped the ball right into the hole.

The smile from Berger said it all. He could probably try that shot 100 more times and never land the ball directly in the hole like that.

Berger made a birdie with the remarkable shot to finish at 1-under for the tournament. He was tied for 25th at the time his round ended.