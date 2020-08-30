 Skip to main content
Video: Dustin Johnson hits huge birdie putt to force playoff with Jon Rahm

August 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dustin Johnson putt

Dustin Johnson hit one of the most clutch putts you will ever see during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Johnson walked to the 18th hole one shot back of Jon Rahm, who was the leader in the clubhouse at 4-under for the tournament. After missing the fairway with his tee shot and having a poor angle to the flag, Johnson left himself 43 feet for a seemingly impossible downhill birdie putt. Somehow, D.J. drained it.

Johnson had to get the speed absolutely perfect, and you could see he hit it just barely enough to get it over the hump. Making a six-foot putt given the circumstances would have been challenging enough, but the difficulty of the putt made it downright incredible.

