Video: Grayson Murray angrily throws putter, breaks club

The US Open claimed another victim on Sunday, and Grayson Murray’s clubs took the brunt end of the punishment this time.

Murray struggled through a brutal final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He made a quadruple bogey on the 7th hole and was not pleased with himself, so he tomahawk-tossed his putter into the long fescue after he finished.

Grayson Murray celebrating Father’s Day by triple bogeying and chucking his putter in the long stuff just like a dad pic.twitter.com/KIdnIrHrmr — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 19, 2022

Murray was even through six holes before that disaster. It was all downhill from there. Murray carded a triple bogey on the 9th hole. He then had a poor tee shot on 10 and snapped an iron over his leg.

Grayson Murray is straight up NOT having a good time at the US Open He threw his putter earlier, now he's snapped one of clubs@NoLayingUp pic.twitter.com/p8ZvwRm7PU — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) June 19, 2022

Frustration is always prevalent at the US Open, which is one of the toughest tests in golf. We saw Justin Thomas throw a profanity-laced tantrum after a bad shot on Saturday. That won’t be the last time a player throws or breaks a club during the major tournament.