 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 19, 2022

Video: Grayson Murray angrily throws putter, breaks club

June 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Grayson Murray snapped a club over his leg

The US Open claimed another victim on Sunday, and Grayson Murray’s clubs took the brunt end of the punishment this time.

Murray struggled through a brutal final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He made a quadruple bogey on the 7th hole and was not pleased with himself, so he tomahawk-tossed his putter into the long fescue after he finished.

Murray was even through six holes before that disaster. It was all downhill from there. Murray carded a triple bogey on the 9th hole. He then had a poor tee shot on 10 and snapped an iron over his leg.

Frustration is always prevalent at the US Open, which is one of the toughest tests in golf. We saw Justin Thomas throw a profanity-laced tantrum after a bad shot on Saturday. That won’t be the last time a player throws or breaks a club during the major tournament.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus