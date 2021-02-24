Here is video of the intersection near where Tiger Woods crashed his car

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday morning in Southern California that resulted in his hospitalization.

Woods was traveling from his hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. to Rolling Hills Country Club about 20 minutes away. He was going downhill at a high speed on Hawthorne Blvd., which some local residents describe as a speed trap.

Here is a look at the intersection nearby where the crash occurred:

Here is the intersection where the #TigerWoods crash allegedly happened. Just took this. More @latimes coverage to come https://t.co/OgdTnbdXuS pic.twitter.com/rJrxp0eGWR — Christina Schoellkopf (@CSchoellkopf) February 23, 2021

.

This is the intersection where Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident earlier today. The LA County sheriffs department says he was traveling northbound when his vehicle rolled over. pic.twitter.com/Iv9HfGwm8h — David Salituro (@DavidSalituro) February 23, 2021

LAY OF THE LAND… Here’s where#TIGERWOODS crash occurred—near the intersection of Blackhorse Rd & Hawthorne Blvd. This is in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA (near Rolling Hills Estates). Very slight S-curve. NEWS CONFERENCE IN MINUTES… #BreakingNews @NBCNews @cnn pic.twitter.com/Q7DX6zOGAC — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) February 23, 2021

Woods’ vehicle continued further down Hawthorne past the Blackhorse Road intersection, hit the center divider, a curb, and a tree as it rolled off the road. The golfer ended up with a broken ankle and two leg fractures and needed surgery for the injuries.

He was rescued from the car with the “jaws of life” and the windshield from the heavily damaged vehicle had to be removed. Woods was said to be lucky to be alive.