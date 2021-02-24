 Skip to main content
Here is video of the intersection near where Tiger Woods crashed his car

February 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tiger Woods car crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday morning in Southern California that resulted in his hospitalization.

Woods was traveling from his hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. to Rolling Hills Country Club about 20 minutes away. He was going downhill at a high speed on Hawthorne Blvd., which some local residents describe as a speed trap.

Here is a look at the intersection nearby where the crash occurred:

Woods’ vehicle continued further down Hawthorne past the Blackhorse Road intersection, hit the center divider, a curb, and a tree as it rolled off the road. The golfer ended up with a broken ankle and two leg fractures and needed surgery for the injuries.

He was rescued from the car with the “jaws of life” and the windshield from the heavily damaged vehicle had to be removed. Woods was said to be lucky to be alive.

