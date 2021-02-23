Tiger Woods undergoing surgery for leg injuries suffered in car crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car crash in California on Tuesday morning, and the 15-time major champion had to undergo surgery for the injuries he sustained.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the car Woods was driving crashed and rolled over. Responders needed to use the “jaws of life” to get Woods out of the vehicle.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest that Tiger sustained multiple leg injuries and is undergoing surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods served as the host of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Rapaport says he was in California for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV where he gave lessons to a number of celebrities. Tiger played with former NBA star Dwyane Wade on Monday.

Video footage from the scene of Tuesday’s accident showed showed Woods’ car on its side and extremely damaged.

Woods has not golfed this season after undergoing another back procedure. His game looked a bit off late last year, as he had one of the worst single-hold meltdowns of his career (video here) at the Masters in November.

There has been no further update on Tiger’s condition other than the information Steinberg shared.