Video: Jon Rahm drops F-bomb after missing putt at Open Championship

Jon Rahm was caught by a hot mic dropping a big F-bomb after missing a putt during the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake on Friday.

Rahm was putting for par on the 512-yard par-4 10th hole, and his putt lipped out. Upset over what had transpired, Rahm dropped a loud F-bomb.

Beware – the video has not been censored.

🤬 Jon Rahm HOT Mic 🎙️🔥 🗣️ F——-K!!!!!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/MyLZBKNh8j — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 21, 2023

Rahm had also bogeyed the 9th hole, so he was probably extra frustrated about posting consecutive bogeys. He picked up birdies on 15 and 17, but bogeyed 18 to finish his round 1-under.

The 1-under 70 helped Rahm move up the leaderboard. He was tied for 42nd at 2-over par and projected to make the cut at the time this story was published.

Rahm is no stranger to making his feelings known when he misses a shot. We also shared a video of Rahm dropping an F-bomb during the PGA Championship in late May.

The Spanish golfer was also frustrated with the microphones surrounding him at the event on Thursday.