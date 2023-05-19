Jon Rahm caught on hot mic dropping F-bomb about PGA

Jon Rahm was caught by ESPN’s microphones dropping an F-bomb during the PGA Championship on Friday.

Rahm was hitting his tee shot on the 248-yard, par-3 11th hole at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. Rahm’s tee shot landed in the middle of the green but rolled into the rough.

“Great hole, PGA. Great f—ing hole,” Rahm could be heard saying as he vented afterwards.

Suffice it to say Rahm was frustrated.

Rahm did shoot par on the hole, but he likely felt his tee shot should have put him in position for a birdie.

Rahm has been the best player in the world this year and is coming off a win at the Masters in April. He shot a 6-over 76 in the opening round and was fighting Friday to make the cut at the major.