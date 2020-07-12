Video: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa trade long putts in thrilling playoff

Not having fans at golf tournaments has taken away from the excitement of the events, but Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa still managed to put on a show on Sunday.

Thomas and Morikawa squared off in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. The format was sudden death, and it looked like the playoff could be over quickly after Thomas drained an incredible 50-foot putt for birdie.

Fortunately for viewers, Morikawa was not rattled. He answered by sinking a birdie putt of his own from 24 feet.

It’s hard to decide which putt was more impressive. While Thomas had a much more difficult putt, Morikawa had all the pressure on him knowing he had to make his to stay alive. We can only imagine what the exchange would have looked and sounded like if fans were in the gallery.