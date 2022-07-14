Video: LIV Golf defector booed at The Open Championship

One LIV Golf defector received some boos on the first tee at The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Thursday.

When Ian Poulter was introduced just before beginning his round, the British golfer received some boos.

Boos on the 1st tee at #TheOpen for Ian Poulter. @4golfonline – “ I wonder what he’s done wrong’? pic.twitter.com/1NYYiE0r59 — Matt Bellner (@MattBellner) July 14, 2022

He actually received plenty of cheers upon being introduced, though numerous reporters in attendance noted the few boos he received.

Here is a video from a different angle.

Why was Poulter booed by some? Likely because he has left the European Tour for LIV Golf. That decision might make him ineligible to compete in the Ryder Cup. He also has sued the DP World Tour to prevent them from blocking him from playing in the Scottish Open recently.

On the first hole, Poulter ended up hooking his tee shot, though he rallied to shoot a 3-under 69. That placed him tied for 13th after the first round.

Poulter also said he didn’t notice any boos.

“I actually thought I had a great reception on the first tee, to be honest. All I heard was clapping. I have heard not one heckle. In three weeks, I’ve heard nothing,” Poulter said.

Poulter has finished as high as second in The Open Championship in the past. He’s hoping to do even better than that this year — whether he’s booed or not.