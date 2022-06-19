Video: Matt Fitzpatrick makes wild 48-foot putt for birdie

Matt fitzpatrick put together a strong final round at the US Open on Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. to capture his first career major. His strong round was buttressed by some impressive putting. And few putts were more impressive than Fitzpatrick’s on 13.

Fitzpatrick was putting for birdie from 48 feet out on 13 and made it. Take a look:

Matt Fitzpatrick from a different AREA CODE for birdie! He is now tied for the lead at the #USOpen. 📺: @NBC and @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/wpLAUCZ3hI — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 19, 2022

That birdie putt put Fitzpatrick at -1 for the round and tied him for the lead at 5-under.

That was Fitzpatrick’s fourth birdie of the round, though his score was hindered by bogeys on 10 and 11. He finished the round at 2-under for his third 68 of the tournament.

Prior to winning the US Open, the 27-year-old’s best career finish at a major came when he finished fifth at this year’s PGA Championship. Now he has his first career major.