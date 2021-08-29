Video: Patrick Cantlay drains long birdie to force playoff with Bryson DeChambeau

Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau put on a show during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday, and the most clutch shot of the day came on the 18th green.

Cantlay needed to birdie the final regulation hole of the tournament to tie DeChambeau at 27-under. He was barely clinging to life when he left himself more than 20 feet for his birdie, but he buried it with a $1.71 million payday on the line. Here’s the putt:

DeChambeau then missed his putt to finish with a par, which left both golfers at 27-under and forced a sudden death playoff.

Golf fans couldn’t have asked for more in the second-to-last PGA Tour event of the year. There was even some drama when DeChambeau scolded Cantlay a few holes earlier for walking as DeChambeau was addressing a shot. You can see that video here.