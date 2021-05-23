Video: Phil Mickelson followed by mob of fans at PGA Championship

Was Phil Mickelson playing at the PGA Championship on Sunday or a music festival? You couldn’t tell based on the huge mob of fans.

As Mickelson made his way through the 18th hole at Kiawah Island, South Carolina in an attempt to close out the PGA Championship, he was absolutely mobbed by the fans. There were swarms of people all over the place, and they congregated at the 18th hole.

What an image. Fans back on the course and Phil Mickelson with the lead on 18. #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/wu88ik2hu0 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 23, 2021

Look..at.. this PHIL Mickelson! #PGAChampionship this is so cool. This is why us sports fans LOVE our sports. It’s REAL!! Congrats @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/oiBCrnRsGl — NathanielPicks (@The__Natural_) May 23, 2021

Look at this. Just breathtaking. Waiting to watch Mickelson win the PGA Championship at age 50. Golf fan or not, this is a moment to remember. pic.twitter.com/gBCITDPbmF — Terry Blount (@TBlountNews) May 23, 2021

After going so long without big crowds at sporting events, seeing Phil win the PGA Championship at age 50 in front of so many fans was incredible. He became the oldest golfer to ever win a major. This marks his sixth major ever and first since 2013.