Video: Phil Mickelson confuses Nick Faldo with dirty joke

Phil Mickelson confused Nick Faldo with a funny but dirty joke on Saturday.

Mickelson shot an even par 70 during the third round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif and then joined the CBS broadcasting crew on set afterwards. Lefty opened things up with a joke.

“There’s three things I do well: play golf and talk golf,” he said.

Faldo fell for the trap immediately and asked, “what’s the third then?”

Phil Mickelson dropping in for some analysis this afternoon; Nick Faldo wasn't quite ready for his opening dad joke pic.twitter.com/tNycbpWCeL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2020

Mickelson smirked, knowing that Faldo fell for the setup.

“Leave that to your imagination, dear boy” said Jim Nantz.

So what’s the joke? Well, it has to do with, shall we say, personal relations.