Video: Phil Mickelson putts from 78 yards out

Phil Mickelson is known for taking risks and experimenting on the golf course, and the five-time major champion attempted one of his most puzzling shots to date on Sunday.

Mickelson entered the final round at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village nowhere near the top of the leaderboard, so he must have considered that as good a time as any to try something crazy. Typically a crazy shot for Phil means trying to wrap a ball around a tree or hitting an insane flop, but in this case it was a putt — one from 78 yards out. It was unsuccessful, to put it kindly.

"I saw that playing out differently in my mind." – Phil Mickelson after putting from 78 yards outpic.twitter.com/okBuTfzuhC — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 19, 2020

Mickelson didn’t even reach the green, and TV microphones captured him hilariously saying, “I saw that playing out differently in my mind.” Considering Mickelson is one of the best wedge players of all time, viewers at home felt the same way.

Mickelson was 8-over for the tournament and tied for 59th at the time, so he didn’t have much to lose. Still, it would have been nice to see lefty drain the 234-foot putt. With some of the insane shots we’ve seen from him in the past, you can never rule anything out.