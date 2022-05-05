Video: Sergio Garcia caught on hot mic talking about leaving PGA Tour

Sergio Garcia may have hinted at his future plans when he was captured by a hot mic on Thursday.

Garcia shot a 3-under 67 during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Md. on Thursday. He hit a ball off the fairway on the 10th hole and was upset with the way an official handled the situation.

The official started the clock to find the ball when Garcia got to the general area of the ball. The official told Garcia he had taken too long and forced him to take a drop. Garcia felt the clock should have only started after he crossed the river.

Garcia expressed his frustration over the situation and said he couldn’t wait to play elsewhere.

“I can’t wait to get out of here,” Garcia was heard saying. “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”

Here is the video:

https://twitter.com/the_fried_egg/status/1522303897397866496a

Garcia also said “just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you any more.”

What’s Garcia talking about? A rival Saudi Arabian golf tour called the LIV Golf International is launching. The series’ first event is June 9-11 in London, which is a month away.

15 of the world’s top 100 players are set to participate in the Saudi event. It sure seems like Garcia is among the group. It also seems like he can’t wait to make the move.

Garcia also declined to address his comments with reporters after his round.