Video: Tommy Fleetwood goes viral for amazing water shot at Masters

One of the best golf shots at the Masters this week may have come a day before the tournament even officially begins.

During Wednesday’s Par-3 contest at Augusta National, Tommy Fleetwood nearly skimmed an ace off the water at the 16th hole.

Justin Rose hit a nearly identical shot right after Fleetwood.

The 31-year-old Fleetwood has made the cut in five of seven tournaments played so far in the 2022 season, including a top-10 finish at the ZOZO Championship in October.

He has never won a major championship, but placed second at the 2018 U.S. Open. His best Masters finish to date was a 17th-place finish in 2018.

Rose, a two-time runner up at the Masters and 2013 U.S. Open champion, has made the cut six times in nine events this season. He finished sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Fleetwood tees off on Thursday at 10:12 a.m. EST with Kevin Kisner and Daniel Berger.

Rose will follow at 12:02 p.m. EST with Gary Woodland and Takumi Kanaya.