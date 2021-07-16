 Skip to main content
Video: Tyrrell Hatton snaps club, curses during British Open

July 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Open Championship is one of the most challenging golf tournaments of the year, and it got the best of Tyrrell Hatton at Royal St. George’s on Friday.

After shooting a 2-over 72 in the first round, Hatton clawed his way to an even-par 70 in the second. He had some extremely frustrating moments, including one bad iron shot that angered him so much he snapped his club.

Hatton was also caught by a hot mic cursing after he made a double-bogey. You can see that clip below, but be aware that it contains inappropriate language:

Hatton is from England, so you can understand why he wanted to play well. He isn’t the first golfer to snap a club after a bad shot at The Open, as we also saw Henrik Stenson do it two years ago. You can see that video here.

