Video: US Open streaker hits shots off fairway during final round

Several players struggled down the stretch during the final round of the US Open on Sunday. Two of the best approach shots we saw may have actually come from a streaker who was wearing a rainbow cape.

A streaker somehow made his way onto the course at Torrey Pines with a few golf balls and an iron. He hit some shots and taunted security before he was eventually taken down. You can see the video below:

Bryson DeChambeau actually had to wait for a bit before hitting a shot because the streaker ran onto the course up ahead of him. The guy will probably spend a night in jail, but he might feel it’s worth it. At least he got to hit a couple of shots at the US Open.